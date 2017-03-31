NEW DELHI: After moving the release date to clash with Imtiaz Ali’s untitled movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the team of ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ has released the film’s first poster.



Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared the first look of the poster which features both Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in a wedding dress.



He captioned the poster, “Pleased to share, @ToiletTheFilm an unusual love story will be with you on 11th Aug, 2017. Tayyar ho jayye Swachch Azaadi ke liye!”

तैयार हो जाइये स्वच्छ आज़ादी के लिए l

टॉयलेट - एक प्रेम कथा, एक अनोखी प्रेम कहानी आ रही है - ११ अगस्त, २०१७ l pic.twitter.com/GoqMHXx8BY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 30, 2017

Later, the film’s lead actress Bhumi also tweeted, “Our sweet little unusual love story @ToiletTheFilm releases on the 11/08/2017 Can't wait for you guys to experience it.”

Since the time the poster was unveiled, the Twitterati went ahead to praise the first look.

Here are some tweets:



“Excited to watch #toiletekpremkatha. Keep Rocking As Usual Sir...,” wrote one user.



Another user wrote, “Actor who's making fab choices is @akshaykumar 1 look at the poster of #toiletekpremkatha n u know it's a winner in the Indian heartland!”



Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, the flick also stars Sana Khan and Anupam Kher.