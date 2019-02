By BNS

Last month, Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor left for London and now they are back in Mumbai.According to sources, Ranbir and Neetu had a personal meet with a well known family in London.

The meeting was apparently arranged to get Ranbir to see a potential bride. The senior Kapoors apparently already like the girl.

One is not sure if Ranbir approves of his parents’ choice. If he does, it would be another arranged marriage after Shahid Kapoor’s.