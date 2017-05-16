'Go pagal' with crazy Sarabhai family, yet again!

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It’s back with a bang!



The new season of the most anticipated show ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ was premiered online on Monday on Hotstar.



It has been seven years, but all the family members continue to be true to their peculiar characteristics.



On one hand, there’s Roshesh who continues to irritate Indravadan and Sahil with his weird and senseless poetry, while on the other, there’s still a clash between Maya's 'elite-class' attitude and Monisha's 'monstrously middle class' habits.



The crazy Sarabhai family now lives in two palatial penthouses because their old apartments are under renovation.



New family members have been added in the form of Sahil and Monisha's son Arnab (pronounced 'Ornab'), whom Monisha lovingly calls 'Guddu'.

However, according to Maya, 'Guddu' is 'punjabishly middle class.'

Apart from Monisha’s son, there is Jasmine Mavani, Rosesh’s love interest. Also, actress Aishwarya Sakhuja has replaced Shital Thakkar as Maya and Indravadan's daughter.



‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2’ stars Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Deven Bhojani stars as Dushyant while Arvind Vaidya plays Madhusudan.