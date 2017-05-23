Home Entertainment Hindi

Mouni Roy to act with Akshay Kumar ?

Mouni will apparently be part of Akshay Kumar’s Gold.

Published: 23rd May 2017 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2017 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar

By BNS
Mouni Roy

Afew weeks ago there was a buzz that television actress Mouni Roy will be making her big screen debut under Salman Khan’s production banner. The actress was featured in Bigg Boss’s one of the seasons and has been friends with Salman. Although there was no clarification in which film Salman is planning to launch her, latest buzz suggests that she might feature in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. A source says, “The makers are looking for a new actress to be cast opposite Akshay in the film. The process of casting has been underway and couple of names have been in the discussion. Mouni is said to be one of the contenders.”

Gold is produced by Farhan Akhtar and it was reported that Farhan to play important role in it but later he chose not to be part of it. The film is based on a real life story of Indian Hockey team which won first Gold at Olypmics in 1948. Balbir Singh was the captain of the team. Reema Kagti will be directing the film while Kunal Kapoor is also be part of it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp