Mouni Roy to act with Akshay Kumar ?

Mouni Roy

Afew weeks ago there was a buzz that television actress Mouni Roy will be making her big screen debut under Salman Khan’s production banner. The actress was featured in Bigg Boss’s one of the seasons and has been friends with Salman. Although there was no clarification in which film Salman is planning to launch her, latest buzz suggests that she might feature in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. A source says, “The makers are looking for a new actress to be cast opposite Akshay in the film. The process of casting has been underway and couple of names have been in the discussion. Mouni is said to be one of the contenders.”

Gold is produced by Farhan Akhtar and it was reported that Farhan to play important role in it but later he chose not to be part of it. The film is based on a real life story of Indian Hockey team which won first Gold at Olypmics in 1948. Balbir Singh was the captain of the team. Reema Kagti will be directing the film while Kunal Kapoor is also be part of it.