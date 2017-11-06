Home Entertainment Hindi

'Kedarnath' will give Sara Ali Khan's the launch platform she deserves: Producer Arjun N. Kapoor

The movie, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, features Sushant Singh Rajput with Sara, who is the daughter of Saif and his former wife Amrita Singh.

Published: 06th November 2017 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2017 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kedarnath.

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Kedarnath", which is releasing on December 21 to tap into the long holiday weekend, will give Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara the perfect launchpad in Bollywood, says the movie's producer.

Producer Arjun N. Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment said in a statement: "December 21 offers us a long run at the box office with the Christmas and New Year holidays. Apart from a successful partnership between Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, the film also marks Sara Ali Khan's debut and releasing the film during this period will give her the launch platform she deserves."

He said the film is their "tribute to Lord Shiva as it is an intense love story born in Kedarnath".

"Kedarnath is fondly known as the shelter place of Lord Shiva and this beautiful story unfolds against this picturesque background," the producer added.

Comments

