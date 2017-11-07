Home Entertainment Hindi

Former royal family of Jaipur threatens to oppose 'Padmavati' release

With the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" approaching, its troubles seem to be mounting as well.

Published: 07th November 2017 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2017 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Since the time of its inception, ‘Padmavati’ has been the centre of controversies. The film which has Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead role will hit the theatres on December 1.The movie has been in trouble waters ever since it was announced with two vandalism incidences already reported. Here's the list of controversies that has put the movie in the talk. (Image courtesy Facebook @DeepikaPadukone)

By IANS

JAIPUR: With the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" approaching, its troubles seem to be mounting as well. After protests by the Karni Sena and also a Brahmin group, now the former royal family of Jaipur has opposed release of the film "if historical facts are distorted".

Former princess, Diya Kumari in a statement said that no film should hurt the sentiments of a community by "twisting historical facts".

Diya Kumari is a BJP MLA.

The director of the film "Padmavati", Sanjay Leela Bhansali should not wrongly depict the story of Queen Padmavati of Chittor. He should get the facts in the film verified by a forum of historians and then release the film, she said in a statement.

Diya Kumari said that "Rajputs will not allow any distortion of the valiant history of Rajasthan and sacrifice of its people in fighting barbarians".

Diya Kumari said if the movie does not display authentic history or takes any liberties, it will not be allowed to be released.

The latest development comes as film distributors in Rajasthan have expressed unease over releasing the film, scheduled to hit the screens on December 1.

The Sri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, and the Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha, a Brahmin community organisation, have decided to oppose the release of the film. According to them, historical facts have been distorted in the film.

The Sri Rajput Karni Sena, along with other organisations, had called for a Chittorgarh bandh on November 3. Along with like-minded organisations, the Karni Sena plans to organise a big rally in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on November 12 against the movie.
 

