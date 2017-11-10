Sridevi's "Mom" to release in Russia

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna, starrer "Mom" will now release in Russia.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film follows a mother who avenges a crime committed against her step daughter.

The film will be titled "Mama" for its Russia release and will first be premiered at a popular film fest before its official release in the country.

The film marked the 300th screen appearance for veteran actor Sridevi and will have the biggest release in Russia, a first for a Bollywood movie.

Also starring Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui and Abhimanyu Singh, the film opened to rave review in Indian cinemas on July 5. PTI RB SHD .

