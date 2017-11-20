Home Entertainment Hindi

CBFC turns down 'Padmavati' makers application to expedite certification 

CBFC said that the movie will be reviewed and certified as per set norms of following the chronological order of all applications.

Published: 20th November 2017 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2017 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone in 'Padmavati'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Central Board of Film Certification has turned down the application by makers of Padmavati seeking to expedite Certification process of the movie.

Turning down the plea of Padmavati's makers, CBFC said that the movie will be reviewed and certified as per set norms following the chronological order of all applications.

Earlier CBFC had sent Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed 'Padmavati' back to the makers as the application for the certification was 'incomplete'. It was stated that the point if 'Padmavati' was fictional or realistic, was not made clear by the makers of the film. 

"The film was submitted for certification last week. We examined the documents, as we normally do. It was conveyed to the makers that their application was incomplete. They had to rectify and send it back, we will view it when it comes back to us," a source in the CBFC told PTI.

"When they (makers) rectify the deficiency we will again scrutinise it once more and when the turn comes we will examine it (film for certification)," the source added.

The press note tweeted by Viacom18, the studio behind the movie, read: "Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, amongst the most gifted filmmakers of his generation, Viacom18 Motion Pictures has created a beautiful Cinematic masterpiece in 'Padmavati that captures Rajput valour, dignity and tradition in all its glory."

"The film is an eloquent portrayal of a tale that will fill every Indian with pride and showcase our country's story-telling prowess across the globe. We are a responsible, law-abiding corporate citizen and have the highest respect and regard for the law of the land and all our institutions and statutory bodies including the Central Board of Film Certification. We always have and are committed to continue following the established procedure and convention. We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances to release the film," it added.

After being mired in a number of controversies right from its shooting stage, Bollywood film Padmavati, which was scheduled for release on December 1, has now voluntarily deferred the release date.

The film actor Deepika Padukone and the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have received threats from various communities that are against the release of the film. 

With inputs from ANI and PTI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Padmavati Sanjay Leela Bhansali Central Board of Film Certification Padmavati row controversies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp