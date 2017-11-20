CBFC turns down 'Padmavati' makers application to expedite certification 

By Online Desk

Central Board of Film Certification has turned down the application by makers of Padmavati seeking to expedite Certification process of the movie.

Turning down the plea of Padmavati's makers, CBFC said that the movie will be reviewed and certified as per set norms following the chronological order of all applications.

Earlier CBFC had sent Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed 'Padmavati' back to the makers as the application for the certification was 'incomplete'. It was stated that the point if 'Padmavati' was fictional or realistic, was not made clear by the makers of the film.

"The film was submitted for certification last week. We examined the documents, as we normally do. It was conveyed to the makers that their application was incomplete. They had to rectify and send it back, we will view it when it comes back to us," a source in the CBFC told PTI.

"When they (makers) rectify the deficiency we will again scrutinise it once more and when the turn comes we will examine it (film for certification)," the source added.

The press note tweeted by Viacom18, the studio behind the movie, read: "Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, amongst the most gifted filmmakers of his generation, Viacom18 Motion Pictures has created a beautiful Cinematic masterpiece in 'Padmavati that captures Rajput valour, dignity and tradition in all its glory."

"The film is an eloquent portrayal of a tale that will fill every Indian with pride and showcase our country's story-telling prowess across the globe. We are a responsible, law-abiding corporate citizen and have the highest respect and regard for the law of the land and all our institutions and statutory bodies including the Central Board of Film Certification. We always have and are committed to continue following the established procedure and convention. We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances to release the film," it added.

After being mired in a number of controversies right from its shooting stage, Bollywood film Padmavati, which was scheduled for release on December 1, has now voluntarily deferred the release date.

The film actor Deepika Padukone and the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have received threats from various communities that are against the release of the film.

With inputs from ANI and PTI.