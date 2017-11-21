Home Entertainment Hindi

Majidi and I belong to elite society, says A R Rahman

Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman says he and Iranian auteur Majid Majidi belong to an elite society as they both have got fatwas.

Published: 21st November 2017 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2017 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

AR Rahman

By IANS

PANAJI: Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman says he and Iranian auteur Majid Majidi belong to an elite society as they both have got fatwas.

The Oscar-winning composer brought back the memories of the time when fatwa was issued against the duo in 2015 for "Muhammad: The Messenger of God", the movie on the life of Prophet Muhammed, when he got onto the stage to talk about their next collaboration "Beyond The Clouds" at the first day of the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Monday.

"It is great to be here. It feels very unusual and extraordinary to be standing here, working with an Iranian filmmaker who is internationally known. He is a great human being and a very courageous person. We both have got fatwas, we are a very elite society here," Rahman said.

Helmed by Majidi, "Beyond The Clouds" marks the debut of Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan. Rahman has given music to the story which is centred around a brother-sister relationship.

"I want to wish Ishaan, Malvika and the whole crew good luck. It was a great honour working with Vishal ji (Bhardwaj)."

Bhardwaj has penned Hindi dialogues of the film, which had its India premiere on the opening day on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Majid Majidi A R Rahman Oscar fatwa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp