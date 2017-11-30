Home Entertainment Hindi

Dia Mirza appointed UNEP Goodwill Ambassador

Published: 30th November 2017 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2017 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Dia Mirza at an awareness campaign

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress-producer Dia Mirza has been appointed UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India.

Dia, who is also the brand ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India, will take up the role to add more weight to her work on raising awareness and seeking solutions for environmental issues that the world, and India in particular, faces, read a statement on Thursday. 

"I feel honoured and inspired by this opportunity to work with UN Environment to protect the environment and promote sustainable development. 

"Environmental issues will be the defining challenge of this era, and I am committed to helping the UN as a Goodwill Ambassador to do everything I can to provide a better future," said Dia.

She added: "Together, we will continue working towards conservation of nature, tackling climate change and inspiring people to live more sustainably."

As a Goodwill Ambassador, Dia will work with the UN to further spread the message on priority areas including clean air, clean seas, wildlife protection and climate change.

"I am delighted to have Dia join UN Environment as a Goodwill Ambassador. India faces many challenges, in particular the air pollution that is choking many of its cities. 

"Dia's influence can help to turn the situation around and create a healthy future for Indians and their environment," said Erik Solheim, UN Environment head. 

Dia Mirza

