Deepika Padukone tweets heartfelt gratitude amid overwhelming ‘Padmavati’ response

NEW DELHI: The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmavati’ garnered positive reaction from everyone.



Deepika Padukone, who portrays Rani Padmini in the movie, took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the tremendous love and support she got for the ‘Padmavati’ trailer.

The actress shared heartfelt gratitude she felt towards everyone for the love and appreciation she was showered with in her tweets.

The ‘Mastani of Bollywood’ expressed her gratitude by saying, “And as this day comes to an end,I cannot even begin to express the gratitude and joy I feel today!”.

She further added, “I sometimes wonder,’what have I done to deserve so much love and appreciation’. And while I seek,all I can say is a big big Thank You!”.