Vivek Oberoi meets Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth

By IANS

PORT LOUIS: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi says he felt honoured to meet Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth here.

Vivek took to Twitter on Sunday to share photographs in which he is seen shaking hands with Jugnauth.

"Lovely meeting Pravind Jugnauth... Was an honour and pleasure. Your island nation is truly a paradise," Vivek wrote.

Jugnauth is the son of Indian-origin Anerood Jugnauth.

Lovely meeting @pjugnauth the PM of Mauritius, was an honour and pleasure! Your island nation is truly paradise! pic.twitter.com/hU30xURBD3 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) October 14, 2017

Meanwhile, Vivek also wished luck to his "Company" co-star Ajay Devgn for his upcoming film "Golmaal Again".

"Wishing Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade all the best for 'Golmaal Again'. Looking forward to the laugh riot," Vivek tweeted.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the fourth instalment in the popular "Golmaal" franchise is slated for release on October 20.