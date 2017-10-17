Madhuri Dixit to make her Marathi debut

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood dancing diva Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her debut in a Marathi film.

The 50-year-old actor, whose career in Hindi films spans over three decades, is set to feature in a slice-of-life Marathi movie that revolves around the self-realisation journey of a woman with a dash of humour attached to its narrative style.

Talking about the project, Madhuri said, "It is a story of every household yet it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense.

"The most fascinating factor for me to choose it is that it is going to carve a niche in everyone's heart." The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, who has co-written the script along with Devashree Shivadekar.

On what took her a long time to take up a Marathi project, the "Dedh Ishqiya" actor said it was the right script for her.

"Marathi cinema is evolving so beautifully and seeing such incredible stories being told makes me beam with pride. I have received a number of scripts over the years since doing a Marathi film was always something I was open to.

"But the scripts didn't excite me as this one did. When I read this script, it stood out and with the amazing team behind it, I knew that this is what I wanted to be a part of," she said.

The film is co-produced by Subhedar and Aarti Subhedar of Blue Mustang Creations, along with Vivek Rangachari and Arun Rangachari of Dar Motion Pictures.

The movie is in pre-production stage and will go on floors by the year end.