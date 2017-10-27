Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone's 'Ghoomar' song from 'Padmavati' viewed 10 million times in a single day

The first song from Deepika Padukone's 'Padmavati' titled 'Ghoomar' received a humongous 10 million views in a single day.

Published: 27th October 2017 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2017 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone in 'Padmavati'. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The first song from Deepika Padukone's 'Padmavati' titled 'Ghoomar' received a humongous 10 million views in a single day.

The audiences were completely awestruck when the first look of ‘Padmavati’, which has Deepika Padukone in a regal look was released by the makers last month.

The poster, where she portrayed the most beautiful woman, Rani Padmini received astounding response from the audience.

Seeing the amazing response that audience had just with a poster & on special requests from millions of fans, the makers of the film decided Deepika’s song, ‘Ghoomar’ to be the first song to be released from the magnificent & much awaited film.

The makers have been insistent on sharing Deepika's content pieces first keeping in mind the tremendous demand the actress has generated. Be it the first look, first posters or now the first song, Deepika has been the choice of the makers.

The song showcasing the regal beauty performing the traditional folk dance ghoomar has received a humongous response.

The actress is showered with praises for not just her enchanting beauty and royal stature but also her incredible dancing skills.

Overwhelmed by the response Deepika Padukone tweeted, "Overjoyed & Grateful!!!Thank you all so much for the love!!!?? #Ghoomar @FilmPadmavati.”

We have seen Deepika cast her magic on the audiences with her earlier performances in songs that have been such visual treats.

Be it, Deewani Mastani, Mohe Rang Do Lal or even Nagaade Sang Dhol, she has picked up difficult dance routines and performed it like a dream not just with her moves but also with her eyes.

The latest song 'Ghoomar' proves to be another winner in Deepika Padukone's stride.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deepika Padukone Padmavati Ghoomar Bollywood Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp