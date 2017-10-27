Home Entertainment Hindi

No violation, as no construction done on Goregaon property, says Amitabh Bachchan's lawyer

An IANS report, based on an RTI query by an activist, had said on Wednesday that BMC had served a notice on Bachchan and others for allegedly carrying out illegal constructions on their properties.

Published: 27th October 2017 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2017 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI:  Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's lawyer on Friday denied any illegal construction on his property in Mumbai's Goregaon East area in relation to a notice sent by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

An IANS report, based on an RTI query by an activist, had said on Wednesday that BMC had served a notice on Bachchan and others for allegedly carrying out illegal constructions on their properties.

"Our client has purchased a property in Oberoi Seven from M/s. Oberoi Realty Limited, vide agreement dated October 29, 2012, registered before the Sub Registrar of Assurances on November 2, 2012. The property was purchased as a bare shell and our client has neither put any brick nor taken out any brick from the said property, hence the question of illegal construction does not arise," Amitabh's attorney Ameet Naik said in a statement.

Besides Amitabh, BMC had also issued notices to filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Pankaj Balaji, Sanjay Vyas, Haresh Khandelwal, Haris Jagtiani and Oberoi Realty under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act, on December 7, 2016, according to activist Anil Galgali.

"The notices were sent after variations were observed by the BMC's P-South Ward Office, in contrast to the Approved Plan of the bungalows scheme in Oberoi Realty's Ciba Layout, near the Film City," Galgali said.

"They were ordered to remove the violations or submit a fresh plan to the Building Proposals Department," Galgali added.

Ealier, a BMC team which inspected the site, found several alleged violations, including internal walls not built as per the plans, lifts not installed, internal works not completed, inclusion of elevation projection spaces into the flats, and basement works not done as per the sanction plans.

On May 6 this year, the BMC decided to remove some of the violations on its own and restore the constuction as per the original sanctioned plans.

"The BMC did not wait for any clarifications and demolished the unauthorised constructions of actor Shah Rukh Khan. It has also booked comedian Kapil Sharma and other stars promptly for flouting various laws. Then why they are dilly-dallying when the matter concerns Amitabh Bachchan and other celebrities?" Galgali had asked.

He had shot off letters to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BMC Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta seeking immediate action on the scheme against the celebrities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation Amitabh Bachchan Goregaon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp