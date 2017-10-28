Girls go trippin’ together for fun

Home Entertainment Hindi

Kalki and Richa in a still from the movie

By Shillpi A singh
Express News Service

As Jia Venkatram and Jia Grewal, Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin are same-same as far as their names are concerned. But they are as different as chalk and cheese in their characterisation. Ace choreographer Howard Rosemayer’s directorial debut Jia Aur Jia revolves around these two women. Richa plays a Tamilian and Kalki essays the role of a Punjabi girl who embarks on a life-changing road trip together with newcomer Arslan Goni. It was a role reversal for the actors, who are off-screen friends but had never worked together.

Being a Punjabi girl, Richa helped Kalki, a Tamil speaking girl, perfect her dialogues and Kalki returning the favour by helping Richa with hers in Tamil.  Unlike other travel films featuring boys, this one is all about girls out on a road trip and having fun together. “It is not that girls don’t go on a trip with their friends, but unfortunately it has never been portrayed on the big screen,” says Kalki. Richa adds girl bonding has been spoken of in wider themes in Hindi films but with them in the lead in a travel film is a rare phenomenon. “Girls do travel.

But not so much here because of safety concerns. Also, there’s a common perception that girls can’t drive so they can’t go on a road trip. It is also thought that they don’t make enough money to be able to spend it on travel. But it is not like that always. We, women, do go out on vacation alone or with friends all the time.”

Goni plays a half Swede, half Indian, who happens to be an alcoholic and an artist, and he adds some fun element to the film while accompanying the leading ladies on their adventure trip across Sweden for self-discovery, facing new adventures and challenges.

About her character, Richa says, “I am playing someone who is quite unlike real me. She’s angry, reserved, sad and depressed, but both the Jias have a secret up their sleeves and how they become best friends while they trip together is what makes it interesting.”

The differences between the namesakes are apparent in the talk, walk and dress in their onscreen avatars.
Kalki says, “I am a fun-loving girl, who is loud, naughty, crazy, and someone who does things out of the blue that might shock others. But the best part is that she lives life to the fullest.”

The shooting of the movie was done across many virgin locales of Sweden. “It is a beautiful place, under-explored as a shooting destination for Bollywood,” says Richa. Her co-star goes on to add that there is an island where people first have a sauna bath, then rush in the buff to take a dip in the icy cold water.

“Swedes are quite enthusiastic and adventurous, and witnessing some 70-80-year olds do something like this was fun,” says Kalki, who is seen shaking a leg to the tune of a peppy dance number, Nach Basanti, in the film. “It was scary for me because I don’t know how to dance. So, I practiced and practiced a lot with Howard to perfect my moves,” she says. It was quite cold on the day the song was picturised, recounts Richa, saying, “I was wearing jeans and top but it was freezing. Poor Kalki was in a short skirt.”
Kalki’s next release is Ribbon while Richa’s next is Fukrey Returns.

