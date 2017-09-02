NEW DELHI: Akshay Kumar is back on telly and is all set to tickle your funnybones.

The actor will be seen judging the new season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

The first promo of the show was released on Twitter by the actor himself and it is absolutely hilarious.

He posted the promo on Twitter and captioned it as, “Duniya soch rahi hai yeh ajooba kaise hua? #ApnaHeroPetSe hai! @StarPlus.”

In the promo, the ‘Rustom’ star is seen pregnant and getting his ultrasound done, the couple learns that he is about to give birth to six babies.

While everyone sings “our hero is pregnant,” Akshay loves the way his wife is pampering him.

Earlier, Akshay tweeted to comedian Zakir Khan, “Kuch khatta khaane ka mann kar raha hai. any suggestions @Zakirism? Already itna kha chuka hoon. #Cravings.”

On Friday, being excited for the show, he wrote, “Ab toh excitement se pet mein kicks bhi start ho gaye hain,control nahi ho rahi. I’m sure you’ll are also curious to know why. #ComingSoon.”

Apart from comedy master, Akshay, the show will also see comedian Zakir Khan and Mallika Dua mentoring the contestants.