Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are men of few words, but when it comes to performances, they are versatile and ready to push the envelope. Ajay has played larger-than-life characters, whereas Emraan has his own space with his fans. They have worked together in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. They will now be seen together in Baadshaho, a period heist action thriller directed by Milan Luthria. Ajay says, “When you work with people you know, work becomes much easier. There’s a comfort zone.”

Emraan adds, “This is my third film with Ajay and the second with Milan Luthria. With time, you start enjoying the camaraderie. When you come back, there’s a memory of films you have done together, but there’s an intent to do something different. You have to deconstruct everything and do something fresh.”

Milan had planned this film when Ajay was shooting for Kachche Dhaage in 1999 in Rajasthan.

“Many people had told us this story of a heist that took place during the Emergency. We’ve taken the heist as a backdrop, but the film mainly deals with relationships. There are six characters, and each is a king unto himself. Mine is an emotional role,” says Ajay. Milan had narrated the story to Emraan during Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.

Emraan has been on a break for over a year, and he has turned producer. “Production gives me creative participation that I wouldn’t have as an actor. I’m nurturing scripts from the ground up till the time it is finished and releases. I wanted to do a film that I was really kicked about, and Baadshaho is a great script,” says Emraan.

Ajay’s last directorial venture Shivaay had flunked at the box office, but he says there’s no recipe for a successful movie or success. “There have been films like Once Upon A Time... and Rustom, which were hits. There’s no set formula for success. Each one depends on the story. Even if the backdrop is a period film, it doesn’t matter. I’ve been going through a lot of scripts in the past two years by young writers. I’m producing some great films now.

Tanaji will have a lot of VFX and is a largely mounted period film. I am playing Tanaji in the film. Golmaal 4 is set for release soon. It’s bigger and funnier. Then there’s Son Of Sardar 2 and Raid. I’m doing a film with Sanjay Dutt and Farhan Akhtar, and one which is being directed by Pradeep Sarkar, which also has Kajol,” he says.

Emraan is producing Captain Nawab, and couple more projects. “It’s a period film with an Army background, about India and Pakistan’s take on war, something not seen before. It’s cinematically beautiful. I’ll be doing films every year from now. I’ve planned not to take a break,” says Emraan.

Ajay has completed 25 years in the industry. He explains, “Not every actor looks for the number one position. Our high is only the appreciation of the audiences. At the end of the day it is our hard work which is being recognised, and that’s all what we look forward to. I want to get into different genres. I can’t limit myself to one thing; the day I do that, it’ll be the end for me. My choice of films also changes with the change of audiences.

We were so raw when we came into the industry, but we had our share of fun. We didn’t do films on professional basis, we did it for friends. Since we have been here for 25 years, we have a social connect with our producers. Our fans come to watch our film because they are loyal.”

For Emraan, satisfaction is the end of the road. “There’s been a lot of dissatisfaction and there’s a lot more to do. Every time I look back, I feel I could have done that better. I’ve been here for 14 years, and it’s surprising that I lasted so long. Especially for an actor who called the industry an accident. To pull through for so long, I must have done something right.”