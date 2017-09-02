MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee has started reading the script of his upcoming film "Bhonsle".

Manoj says he and his director Devashish Makhija have been thinking of making this film for the past three-and-a-half years.

"'Bhonsle' reading started. My director (is) Devashish Makhija. A film we wanted to make since three and a half years. Muvizz Official(production and distribution house), Abhay Muvizz excited," he tweeted.

Manoj will be next seen in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film "Aiyaary". It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakulpreet Singh.