While shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati', actor Ranveer Singh, who plays the Dilli Sultan Alauddin Khilji, was slapped 24 times.

Veteran actor Raza Murad, who plays an important role in the period-film was supposed to slap the actor in a particular scene. Bhansali, being a perfectionist made Murad slap Ranveer Singh for 24 times, to get the shot right.

The new was confirmed by Ranveer himself on his Instagram page when he shared a news article.