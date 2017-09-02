NEW DELHI: After ‘Judwaa 2,’ Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’.

Though, the ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ star was finalised as the film’s lead actor, the hunt for the lady was still on.

But it seems like Varun and Shoojit have finally found their leading lady.

Taking it to Twitter, the 30-year-old actor shared a glimpse of his heroine from the film though not her whole face.

He captioned the snap, “She is the #October girl I was looking for #soojitsircar #ronnielahari.”

In the picture, Varun is seen sporting a handsome look wearing a denim shirt in this closeup shot. Whereas, the young girl is hiding her face behind Varun.

The slice-of-life love story is written by Sircar's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

The flick is all set to hit theatres on June 1, 2018.