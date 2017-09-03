NEW DELHI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the most loved and followed personality on Twitter, has now hit the 29 million mark on the micro-blogging platform.

The ‘PINK’ star is extremely active on social media platforms and uses the medium to share updates about his personal and professional lives with his fans and well-wishers.

On achieving this milestone the Shahenshah of Bollywood took to his Twitter account to thank his fans and well wishers.

The 74-year-old, who is always upbeat about new experiences, was the first celebrity to start a blog and update it on a daily basis and when Twitter came into existence, the 74-year-old' star soon became the celeb with the highest number of followers.

On the work front, Big B is currently working on 'Thugs of Hindostan' alongside Aamir. He will also be sharing screen space with his old friend, Rishi Kapoor in '102 Not Out'.