NEW DELHI: After having a not so extraordinary opening day at the ticket windows, this week’s releases ‘Baadshaho’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ have shown promising growth on Day 2 at the Box-Office.

‘Baadshaho’ showed growth of about 35 percent and earned Rs.13.50 crores on Saturday, making it to the total of INR 23.60 crore.

While ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,’ doubled its collection on Day 2 as it made Rs. 5.50 crore making the total of Rs. 8.14 crores.

Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi starrer minted Rs. 10.10 crore on the opening day, while Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar starrer minted Rs. 2.64 crore.



‘Baadshaho’ was released across 2800 screens in India while ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ got 1400 screens across the country.



Talking about working with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, Director Milan Luthria stated, “It was special to work with Ajay and Emraan again, who transformed themselves for the film. Also, it was special working with Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. We have designed special looks for each of them.”