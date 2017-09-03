NEW DELHI: Veteran music director, composer and singer Bappi Lahiri says he created disco music in the Hindi filmdom.

"Disco (genre) I have created, and from 1980s to 1990s -- the only disco era that was happening (in Bollywood) was all Bappi Lahiri," Lahiri, who is fondly called the king of disco music, told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The singer-composer, 64, has crooned disco numbers like "I am a disco dancer", "Ramba ho", "Hari Om Hari" and "Yaar bina chain kahan re".

"I also made folk in disco with 'De de pyaar de'," he added.

Lahiri says that actor Mithun Chakraborty was his partner.

"People say old is gold... This is said to people whose songs were popular. Till today Bappi Lahiri songs are super duper hit," said the singer, who has crooned hits like "Tamma tamma" and "Ooh la la".

Lahiri says the disco genre is still there.

"Disco (music) which I created in the 1980s is still going on till 2017," he added.