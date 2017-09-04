Former RJ and VJ Jose (pronounced Hoezaay) Covaco has a hilarious take on the recently-released posters of 'Julie 2'. The erotic drama has Raai Laxmi starring in the titular role and Deepak Shivdasani directing it, but most importantly - controversial former CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani is distributing the film.

Jose, a comedian and media sensation tweeted that "Palhaj Nihalani's new film is destroying our Culture and our Sanskaars so I've made some options for the poster."

The comedian has photoshopped various apparels over the poster of Raai Laxmi sunbathing on a beach.

Earlier, shortly after RJ Malishka landed in trouble for making a video criticising the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for being ill-prepared for the rainy season and the subsequent raid by the civic body at her house, Jose had made a hilarious video about gutters in Mumbai, which went viral.

'Julie 2' is the sequel to the 2004 erotic film 'Julie' starring Neha Dhupia. Directed by Deepak Shivdasani, the sequel will star South Indian actress Raai Laxmi in her Bollywood debut.

Pahlaj Nihalani was infamous for demanding cuts on films like Udta Punjab, 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' and even for the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan - Anushka Sharma starrer 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'.