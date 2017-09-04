Debutant director Atanu Mukherjee’s film Rukh which was showcased in NFDC’s Film Bazaar Recommends category in Goa last year.

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and has received a positive response. Manish Mundra has produced the film and it is set to release on October 27 this year. It is a story of a boy in search of his father. The movie is inspired by Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s hugely popular thriller film, Rashomon.

The makes were planning to first showcase it in different festivals before having a theatrical release in India. Antanu has earlier directed short films and has worked as editor and write.

The makers have chosen to release the film one week after Diwali and are getting a solo release so far. Since two big films Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again are releasing around October 20,there were no big release planned by any other filmmakers as it would have affected business. Rukh is a small film and makers are said to be confident about it. So they decided to release it soon. -