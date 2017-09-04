NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is using her star status for something good.



The 30-year-old-actress has urged her fans and followers to clean up the beaches in Mumbai.



Taking the matter to Twitter, she tweeted, “Hope there comes a day when we dont mess it up to begin with! Come on guys, join in to #freethebeach!”

Alongside her tweet, she shared a poster of the event, which read, “Join the citizens... Gandhi Statue, Juhu beach, September 6.”

Hope there comes a day when we dont mess it up to begin with! Come on guys, join in to #freethebeach! pic.twitter.com/2PDisYpYdS — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 3, 2017

This is not the first time a B-town celebrity has campaigned for the beach clean-up.



Last month, actress Dia Mirza, along with her producer-husband Sahil Sangha, was seen as part of the initiative.



It should be noted that Sonakshi will soon be seen in the thriller film 'Ittefaq', directed by Abhay Chopra. The movie is an adaptation of the 1969 film by the same name.



The film will also star Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna.