NEW DELHI: “I always wanted to play a gangster,” says National Award winning actor Arjun Rampal, who will be seen portraying real-life don Arun Gawli in 'Daddy'.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, the ‘Rock On 2’ star, who is also the producer of the film, revealed why he chose to tell the world, the story of the renowned Mumbai gangster­turned-politician.

“Their world was really cool to go and explore and I think it’s exciting for the audiences to go and see something new and different. As an actor, I love this genre. I always wanted to play a gangster! When Arun Gawli gave his blessings, I was like, it’s perfect,” said the 44-year-old.

Ask him why he ‘always’ wanted to be a gangster and he quickly replies, “Why! Because vicariously, we all are gangsters! And in the film industry, everybody is a gangster!”

“So, you know this world exists, you know all of that does happen. We are just on this side of the fence, there’s a world on that side of the fence too and it looks exciting. It’s not that you want to join it but it will be cool to experience it in a different way.”

Apart from tracing the notorious gangster-turned-politician's journey, ‘Daddy’ also throws light on the various aspects of the Underworld from the era it is set in – namely the late 80s and 90s.

Helmed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the film also stars South Indian actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role and is all set to release this Friday.