A producer, Mandar Dalvi has accused Arjun Rampal's Kundalini Entertainment of cheating him.

The 'Rock On 2' actor reportedly did not pay Rs 2 crore as well violated the conditions set by the producer while the discussion on the film was on.

Rampal's production company reportedly didn't stick to the conditions while selecting the crew members for the film.

According to a Mid Day report, an FIR has been filed at Bandra police station in Mumbai regarding the same.

Arjun Rampal plays Mumbai gangster-turned politician Arun Gawli in the soon-to-be released 'Daddy'.

Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead.