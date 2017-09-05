NEW DELHI: Hold your breath girls! This new avatar of Ranveer Singh is surely going to get you crazy.

The actor, who has been on a strict fitness regime for his upcoming flick ‘Padmavati’, shared a picture of himself clicked while working out.



He posted the photo on Instagram and captioned it as, “Hustle don't stop #mondaymotivation by @mustafa_max84.”

In the magnum opus, the ‘Befikre’ star will be seen playing the role of a fierce warrior Allaudin Khilji, who is also the main antagonist in the film.



Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles.



The flick is slated to release on November 17.