NEW DELHI: The first look of Vidya Balan’s highly anticipated upcoming movie ‘Tumhari Sulu’ is out and has made everyone curious.

The makers of the movie unveiled the first poster of ‘Tumhari Sulu’ on Tuesday and the first look seems to be really quirky.



Atul Kasbeskar, one of the producers of the movie shared the posted and captioned it as, “Here we go then. Our next production #TumhariSulu featuring @vidya_balan in a 'name above the title' kinda role.”

In the poster, Vidya is seen hiding her face behind gift hampers and a bag full of vegetables.



The movie is a comedy-drama, which will be directed by adman Suresh Triveni.



The film also stars Neha Dhupia and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles.



The film is slated to release on December 1.