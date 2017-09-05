NEW DELHI: With the shooting for Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan-starrer ‘Kedarnath’ all set to start today, director Abhishek Kapoor has given fans a glimpse of this world.

Unveiling the first look of Bollywood romantic disaster drama film, Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Nite b4 the 1st day of shoot is alwys a long 1. b4 i hit the sack,heres the 1st look of r latst obsession #kedarnathfirstlook”

In the beautiful poster, a silhouette of the ‘Raabta’ star and Sara can be seen, in which he is kissing her forehead. The backdrop has the images of Lord Shiva, Himalayas, Kedarnath Temple and a pithu.

Previously on August 19, Kapoor had also shared the first, 18 second, motion poster with a caption, “To new beginings #kedarnath #kedarnathmotionposter @itsSSR #saraalikhan @kriarj #jaibholenath @Gitspictures.”

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and KriArj Entertainment, the movie, which is set against the backdrop of 2013 Uttarakhand floods, is scheduled to hit the theatres in June 2018.