NEW DELHI: Actors Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming movie ‘Judwaa 2’.

Recently, Varun and music director Anu Malik, announced that the new version of the song ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ will be out soon.



Taking it to Instagram, T-Series shared a video, in which both the actors can be seen recreating a similar scene from the film.



They captioned the video, “Alishka #OonchiHaiBuilding aur lift teri band hai! Ab Raja kya karega? Thursday! @jacquelinef143 @taapsee @foxstarhindi @tseries.official @nadiadwalagrandson @anumalikmusic #Judwaa2 #SajidNadiadwala #DavidDhawan.”

The 30-year-old actor, who will be seen playing a double role for the first time in a movie, said that he had to do a lot of research for the film and took the help of his friends who are twins.



The 'ABCD 2' actor will bring back the iconic characters of the tapori Raja and the nerdy Prem from the 1997 film in 'Judwaa 2'.



Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, 'Judwaa 2' is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and the film is slated to release on September 29.