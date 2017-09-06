Rambo, you there? Salman Khan's ripped look from Tiger Zinda Hai
NEW DELHI: It seems like Salman Khan is all geared up for his upcoming movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.
He captioned the snap, “Heat#guns#blazing#fire @tigerzindahai #this December #will be warm.”
In the photo, the ‘Sultan’ star can be seen shooting for an action scene and he looks absolutely ripped.
The film is a sequel to the 2012 hit 'Ek Tha Tiger'.
The movie, which also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role, is slated to release on December 22.