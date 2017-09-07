NEW DELHI: Staying true to the title of the iconic song, makers of ‘Judwaa 2’ will be seen launching their upcoming track 'Oonchi Hai Building 2.0' on the roof top of Jaipur's tallest mall.

In sync with the title of the song, Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu will be traveling to the Pink City to launch the song, which has left its audience with towering expectations.

The duo who will be visiting the city for promotions, where they will be unveiling the track with 50 couples, who will be going up on the rooftop of GT Mall and unveil the song.

In fact, it's touted to be one of the biggest song launches in the city, as the makers will be projecting the song on the entire mall. The song will be screened on the exterior part of the track like the one we usually see abroad during festivities.

The 13-second teaser features the lead trio heating it up with their sexy avatar amidst an alluring setting and has created a euphoria as it helps relives the original Anu Malik number from 1997's Judwaa.

The teaser was followed by a BTS video of Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez' showcasing the aftermath of the duo setting the frame on fire while shooting for the song.

‘Judwaa’ was a rage back in 90's and the trailer of 'Judwaa 2' provides the audience back chance to relive the memories with the contemporary twist, this has got the fans immensely excited.

The recently released 'Chalti Hai Kya 9se 12' from 'Judwaa 2' has instantly struck a chord with the audiences and now 'Oonchi Hai Building 2.0' is all set to make the audiences groove on it.

‘Judwaa 2’ is touted to be the most anticipated film of the year and has created a nail-biting wait amongst the audiences for its release.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, ‘Judwaa 2’ is being presented by Fox Star Studios. Judwaa 2 releases on Dussehra, Sept 29.