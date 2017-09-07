MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha chose the Instagram route to acknowledge in a way that she was in Venice to be with Ali Fazal, whom she is reportedly dating over a year.

"Couldn't be more proud! Ali Fazal! You held your own. Magnificent in the film and in a magnificent film," Richa posted on the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday.

Ali was in Venice for the world premiere of his foreign film "Victoria & Abdul", which features him with international actor Judi Dench.