MUMBAI: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has worked with AR Rahman for films like "Rockstar", "Highway" and "Tamasha", says the Oscar winning composer's life is worth a biopic, but feels it can wait.

Imtiaz attended the premiere of "One Heart: The AR Rahman Concert Film" here on Thursday.

Asked whether a biopic should be made on Rahman, he said: "Definitely... I think a biopic should be made on A.R. Rahman sir, but I don't think this is the right time to make film on his life.

"One can start with the research but it should be made later on. He is too young and he has not even reached the middle point of his career."

Rahman has marked 25 years of his music career in films.

The movie's premiere was attended by celebrities like Ashutosh Gowariker, Armaan Malik, Boney Kapoor, Akriti Kakar, Javed Jaffery, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Raghav Sachar, Mukesh Chhabra, Roop Kumar Rathod, Lalit Pandit, Pankaj Udhas and Jubin Nautiyal.

After a mixed response to his last film "Jab Harry Met Sejal", what is Imtiaz planning for his future project?

"I am writing new scripts. I am trying to figure out which one is good and as usual, I am trying to find best scripts to which I can do justice."