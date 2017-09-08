MUMBAI: "An Ordinary Life: A Memoir", which chronicles the life of Nawazuddin Siddiqui whose meteoric rise in the Hindi film industry as a critically acclaimed actor is what dreams are made of, will hit the stands on October 27.

The memoir has been co-authored by journalist and writer Rituparna Chatterjee, read a statement.

"The book chronicles my life till now. My father was a farmer and I left my village to pursue my dream of acting. I get asked about my background, family and my struggle a lot. To answer these questions, we began writing the book a while ago and now we're planning to publish it in two months," Nawazuddin said in the statement.

"My village folks and my family have contributed to my journey make for a portion in the book. My theatre and training days are also part of the autobiography," he added.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Nawazuddin has proven his mettle with his acting prowess in films like "Black Friday", "Peepli Live","Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Manjhi - The Mountain Man" and "Haraamkhor".

He went on to bag the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards in 2012. Over the years, he has become of the most visible faces from Hindi filmdom to feature in international film festivals.