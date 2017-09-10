MUMBAI: Actor Farhan Akhtar has expressed his grief over the gruesome murder of Pradhuman, a class 2 student at a school in Gurugram.

Farhan on Friday took to Twitter to share his sadness.

"My dear Pradyuman, My heart weeps for you and for your family at this time of unimaginable grief and pain," he tweeted.

Pradhuman was found dead on Friday by a school staffer in the washroom with his throat slit. A knife, presumably the murder weapon, was found near the body.

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 9, 2017

An angry mob on Saturday broke the lock of the school's main gate. Nobody from either the local administration or the Manohar Lal Khattar government was available for comment.

The principal of the school in Bhondsi has been suspended, informed sources said. An independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a High Court judge has been demanded.

The protesters, including Pradhuman's parents, demonstrated outside the office of the Commissioner of Police on Sohna Road and demanded the arrest of the "real culprit".

Protests were also held outside a hospital on the Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) road where the child's body was lying after the autopsy on Friday.