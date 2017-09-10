MUMBAI: Comedian Kiku Sharda says instead of taking the path of violence or bullying, one should be more subtle to express humour and anger.

Kiku, who was seen in the "The Kapil Sharma Show", was taken into custody in January 2016 after he took a dig at rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The comedian took to Twitter to share his happiness on the imprisonment of Singh.