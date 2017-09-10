Singer Adnan Sami visits Prime Minister Narendra Modi with family


NEW DELHI: Adnan Sami and wife Roya, along with their four-month-old baby girl Medina, recently visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 44-year-old took to social media to share the special moment and even thanked PM Modi for the warm hospitality.
He wrote alongside, “Dear honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, thank you for your warm hospitality & blessing our little Medina. We loved every moment.”
