NEW DELHI: Actor Karan Soni says working with Poorna Jagannathan in an American TV show "Room 104" was great.

Created by the Duplass brothers - Mark and Jay Duplass, "Room 104", aired in India on Star World Premiere HD, is an anthological series with each episode delving into a different story of guests who happen to stay at the room numbered 104.

Karan and Poorna were a part of episode titled 'Internet'.

"It was a great experience. I was working with Duplass brothers for the second time. I had done a movie with them in 2011, which was also my second job ever. So it was cool that I could work with them again," Karan told IANS.

"This was actually a very different project. We shot in two days. It was very fast, and I was a lead so it was a cool thing to get to do that."

In the episode, Poorna, known for "Delhi Belly", "The Night Of" and "House Of Cards", played Karan's character's mother. It was just a vocal only role as she took instructions from her son on how to use the internet over the phone.

Talking about Poorna, the "Deadpool" actor said: "I never met her before. We met first on the morning of shooting... She was in a different room the whole time on the set and they gave me an ear piece, so I could hear from the other room... She was great (to work with)."