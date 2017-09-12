Benny Dayal's monsoon song titled 'Rhim jhim', was shot in the Aarey Colony, Mumbai and induces the youth of today to champion the cause of the environment.

MUMBAI: Singer Benny Dayal, who has come out with a monsoon song titled "Rhim jhim", says it is his responsibility to urge people to preserve the gifts of heaven.

"The song is actually an ode to the most beautiful - monsoon. I have shot the entire video in Aarey Colony to showcase the aesthetics of the natural habitat and induce the youth of today to champion the cause of the environment.

"I consider it my social and moral responsibility to urge humanity to preserve the gifts of the heaven. If we continue to replace natural with manmade things, there will come a point where the ecological balance will be highly comprised upon," the "Lets nacho" hitmaker said in a statement.

Aarey Colony is one of Mumbai city's last few green spaces, and is the site for the controversial 30-hectare Metro 3 car shed.

The track is a contemporary version of the yesteryear classic by the legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

The video of the song is shot amidst the lush green ambience of a lake in Aarey Colony to showcase the need to conserve natural habitat.