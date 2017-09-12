Julie 2, the erotic drama distributed by the controversial former CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani has been awarded an A certificate with no cuts.

According to a Quint report, Nihalani, it is exactly what he had hoped for. 'Julie 2' is a clean Adults film for adult members of a family. The film is on the exploitation of strugglers and newcomers in Bollywood but it has no nudity, no skin show or double-meaning dialogues, says Pahlaj Nihalani.

Previously, during the trailer launch of the film, when asked how he can support a film like this, being a 'sanskaari' man, Nihalani said: "I am not associated with CBFC, so do not ask me anything to do with that. As a filmmaker, I supported the film because it is a real story, it is an adult family entertainer. I have no problem with A certification. But this is not the platform for discussing my past. If you cannot digest the film, I will give you a digestive tablet."

Julie 2, directed by Deepak Shivdasani, marks the Bollywood debut of actress Raai Laxmi.

Nihalani was ousted as the chief of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over his controversial diktats of suggesting cuts and beeps film after film, just last month. He was replaced by writer and ad man Prasoon Joshi.