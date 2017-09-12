The first look poster of web series Ragini MMS Returns starring Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta was released by Ekta Kapoor’s web channel ALT Balaji on Monday.

The identity of the lead actors was kept under wraps until the release of the teaser poster. Both the actors can be seen topless in the poster with a ghostly figure of a woman clad in a red saree looking upon them.

In addition to the lead stars, Bollywood actor Riya Sen also plays a crucial role in the web series. The crux of web series reportedly revolves around two girls who sense paranormal activities happening in their college.

The horror web series is based on the sleeper hit Ragini MMS which released way back in 2011 that starred Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala.

The sequel released in 2014 with Sunny Leone in the lead tasted similar success grossing over 50 crores at the box-office.

It will be interesting to see if the web series will have similar success like the previous films of the Ragini MMS franchise.

The release date of the web series is yet to be announced.