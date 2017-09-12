Shilpa Shinde, famous for playing Angoori Devi in the TV soap 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!', has hit back at detractors who body shamed her on social media.

Shinde was recently trolled heavily on social media for her song 'Maro Line' from the film, 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaddi'.

The comments on the song were trolling for her figure and went on to the extent of being downright nasty. Many on Twitter also called her 'cheap and fat', compared her persona in 'Bhabhi ji ghar Par Hai' to the dance number.

Comments ranged from 'She has a sweet face but this dancing clearly isn't suiting her. Poor babe could barely move.﻿', to downright 'It not item dance it is hati dance' and 'Sanskar naam ka cheez nahi h kya﻿'.

Speaking to Spotboye.com, Shilpa Shinde responded that "I know I am fat in the song Maro Line. But I was fat when I shot for it. I was fat when the makers chose me for it. I have lost 6-7 kg since then, but why so much of hullabaloo over my weight?"

She says she didn't feel awkward doing the song and that she doesn't care if she is still trolled for what people think of her in the song video.

"Continue trolling me. I am loving it", says Shilpa.

'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi', an upcoming Hindi film starring Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das, Payal Ghosh and Prem Chopra.