Saira Banu, yesteryear actress and wife of thespian Dilip Kumar was handed over the keys of their Pali Hill property which was in dispute for a long time.

Banu announced the news via Dilip Kumar Twitter handle with a picture of her happily holding the keys in front of a board which says "This property belongs to Mr. Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar".

Message from Saira Banu "Sahab and I took possession of the property which has been his residence for decades. Hon'ble Supreme Court...1/ — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 12, 2017

2/ "restored the possession to us. Sahab is overjoyed. Sharing some photos. Thank you friends n fans innumerable who have prayed for us" pic.twitter.com/mPkuVPNd3N — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 12, 2017

According to a PTI report, The Supreme Court on 30 August had asked the superstar to deposit Rs 20 crore with its registry as part payment to a Mumbai-based real estate firm with whom the agreement to develop his prime Pali Hill property ran into rough weather a decade ago.

The actor had entered into the agreement with Prajita Developers Pvt Ltd for developing his property, measuring 2412 square yards.

The dispute arose later as no construction was raised and the veteran actor wanted back the plot whose possession was with the firm.

A bench headed by Justice J Chelameswar asked the Bollywood actor to deposit the amount in the form of demand draft within four weeks and inform the firm.