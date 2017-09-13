NEW DELHI: Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been known for his tirade against almost everything on Twitter, didn't seem much impressed with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi referring to Bollywood, while talking about the presence of dynasts all across India.

The actor took to Twitter to warn the Congress vice-president "to not bullshit people on dynasty" and added that one has to earn people's respect through hard work.

" Rahul Gandhi. In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor's contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit (sic)," Rishi Kapoor tweeted.

Citing the example of his own famous Kapoor family, which has been ruling the Indian Cinema for the past 90 years, Kapoor said that all the members of the family have been chosen on merit and have earned immense love from the audience.

"By God's grace we are in 4 generations. Prithviraj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor-Males.Besides all others. You see otherwise (sic)," he added.

"So don't bullshit people on "Dynasty" You have to earn people's respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi (sic),' he tweeted.

Kapoor's comments came after Rahul mentioned about Abhishek Bachchan while talking about "dynasty politics" in his speech at the University of California in Berkeley, United States.

Rahul on Tuesday hit back at those who have accused him of reaping the benefits of " dynasty politics", and justified the charges against him, saying that the entire nation is running on it and hence, one should not go only after him.

"Most of the country runs like this. Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast. Stalin is a dynast. Dhumal's son a dynast. Even Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast. Also Mr. Ambani. That's how India runs. Don't go after me," he said.