All India Bakchod in collaboration with actress Kangana Ranaut has released a video which is a take on how Bollywood treats woman and how sexism has been normalised.

The comedy group All India Bakchod in collaboration with actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday released a video hinting at the way Bollywood treats women and normalises sexism.

While Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan had made nepotism debate a joke, pushing Kangana Ranaut to the other side for speaking her mind, bigger stars Shah Rukh Khan and Naseeruddin Shah had either refrained from making any statements or justified the issue.

The video shows a goofy set up of a Bollywood song sequence. The lead actress, clad in a red lehenga is given the script in which she is a physicist but has to utter sleazy lines like 'Mere seene pe mal de Iodex hothon se'. (which loosely translated to rub Iodex on my ches with your lipst!)

The director clearly doesn't recognize the actress - even when she says 'heroine' or 'female lead'. She finally gets his attention when she tells him that she's the 'love interest'. While the heroine is treated like a dispensable part of the film machinery, the hero is treated with an aarti a la 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Kabhi Gham'.

The hero picks the script, literally, chews it and says the exact same opinion that Kangana had said, except his' is accepted.

When you had come to the industry for the first time, you used to do scenes with your eyes closed. Now, you are finding loopholes in the script. When did you grow up?, asks a teary eyed director.

The video goes on to show a parody version of 'Chittiyan Kalaiyan ve' - 'Coz I have a vagina re'.

The song takes a dig at some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan. The lyrics mention how a hero puts the name of the heroine ahead of his in the credits but Kangana replies that his paycheck still has way more zeroes.

Here are some other lines:

-If you are a woman and got an opinion pallu main chupaiyaan ve

- Make my role bigger, crash glass ceiling, make me dnace in skimy clothes

- Objectify even my Kalaiyaan, Coz I have a vagina re

- Post cleavage on the front page, Coz I have a vagina re

- Main toh hoon kitni young-young, Iss buddhe ke sang, Buzurg hai mera piya, It's almost paedophilia

Finally, reminding Kangana's real life controversial press conferences, there is a female reporter shooting a mic at her face and asking, "Aapki statement kitni ballsy thi ma'am, aap itni mardaani kaise hai (Your statement was so ball-sy Ma'am. how are you so manly?)". Kangana sings, 'Brave hona, kab mardaanni hua re, aurat huon mere balls kaha re, aur kitna kahuoun har chorus main kaha re' and the chorus goes on to sing - 'Yes, we have vagina re'.

At the whim of the actor, the heroine gets changed in between the song. when the beat stops, the director doesn't even realise what has been changed.

The video comes at a time, when some major Bollywood heroes and directors have made fun of nepotism and of women speaking out against harassment at public spaces, even going to the extent of defending their act continuously.