MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared a special message for celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar from a fan all the way from Jordan.

Priyanka on Tuesday shared a video featuring a girl named Wafaa from a refugee camp in Jordan, where she has gone as Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.

In the video, the fan is heard saying: "I love you Katrina".

Later, the "Mary Kom" actress adds: "This is for you Katrina, a message for you from all the way from Za'atri."

The actress, 35, captioned the video: "This is a special shout out to one of India's biggest movie stars. Katrina Kaif, this video is just for you, all the way from Za'atari refugee camp in Jordan.

"This is Wafaa, one of your biggest fans and her message roughly translated is 'I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty'."

Priyanka says she was "especially" asked to give messages of love to these Indian film superstars, who are favourites at Za'atari.

"Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma... a big shoutout to you all and Hindi movies from these amazing kids who are huge fans... our movies give them much joy. This was something I honestly did not expect...but it made my day," she added on Instagram.

The "Jai Gangaajal" actress says their films "give people a sense of hope, relief and escape in such dire circumstances".

"This post is for all my colleagues in the entertainment business around the world... know what we do sometimes has such a deep impact on people's lives and goes beyond just the mere entertainment people look at us for," she wrote.

Priyanka is currently in Jordan to help children uprooted by the civil war in Syria.

A large number of Syrians died or were forced to leave their homes due to the conflict. Since then, a number of Syrians have taken shelter in neighbouring countries like Jordan.